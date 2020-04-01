Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 27th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFST shares. ValuEngine cut Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,393 shares in the company, valued at $687,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Ellison acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $97,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,694.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,302 shares of company stock valued at $92,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFST stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,818. The firm has a market cap of $216.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 25.88%. Research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

