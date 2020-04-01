Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 319,578 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Southwest Airlines worth $221,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

NYSE:LUV traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. 428,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,516,343. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

