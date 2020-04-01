S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is Cullinan Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 2.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $30,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after purchasing an additional 201,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $10.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,356. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.91 and its 200 day moving average is $266.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on S&P Global from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.08.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

