Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Spire Healthcare Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.88 ($1.72).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of SPI stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 77.80 ($1.02). The company had a trading volume of 481,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 61.25 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $313.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.