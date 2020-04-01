SportyCo Reaches Market Cap of $46,011.93 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $46,011.93 and $34.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SportyCo has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Coinbe, ChaoEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Kucoin, ChaoEX, OKEx, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

