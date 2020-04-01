SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of SPS Commerce worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 121.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Benchmark boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. First Analysis boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,865.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $228,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

