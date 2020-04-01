Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,341,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Square worth $208,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Wolfe Research cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Square from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

