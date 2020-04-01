Stealth Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3,982.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003939 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001195 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001232 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,264,823 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

