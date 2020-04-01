Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 1st (ASR, BANR, BMTC, BPFH, CFR, DLGNF, FFIC, FHN, FIBK, FRC)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 1st:

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

