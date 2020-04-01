Storj (STORJ) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, Tidex and Upbit. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.02528998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Huobi, Ethfinex, Binance, ABCC, OKEx, Tidex, Gate.io, Liquid, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Liqui, Upbit, IDAX, Poloniex, CoinTiger and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.