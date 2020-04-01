Storm Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Storm has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $475,415.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Upbit and Coinnest.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.02528505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191278 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, HitBTC, YoBit, Coinrail, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Bitbns, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

