Streamit Coin (STREAM) Market Cap Tops $500,310.89

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 38.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $500,310.89 and approximately $11,352.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamit Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0449 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, VinDAX and CoinExchange. During the last week, Streamit Coin has traded down 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamit Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00326515 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00420561 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00021514 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006727 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 110.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000786 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

STREAM is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 11,964,830 coins and its circulating supply is 11,138,062 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamit Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamit Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.