SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,787 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of SunPower worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPWR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 442.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 46,833 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $1,435,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S.A. Total bought 676,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $117,515.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,174,805 shares of company stock worth $8,782,142 and have sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $921.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.75 and a beta of 1.75. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

