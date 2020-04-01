Swarm City Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $120,847.43 and $17.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.21 or 0.02537159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00192628 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

