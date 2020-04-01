Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Short Interest Update

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 931,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 871,500 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

SYKE stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 9,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,777. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $425.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SYKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 55,315.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 22,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 142,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

