Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,863 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,675,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.97.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,291,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,199,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

