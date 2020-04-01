Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

NYSE:TRP traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tc Pipelines has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.