Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE VIV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,890,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefonica Brasil has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 69.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 374,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 879.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 605,546 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

