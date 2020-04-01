Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,473,800 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 27th total of 6,120,000 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Tenneco by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 9,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tenneco by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEN stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 64,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tenneco has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEN. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

