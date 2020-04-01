TenX Price Tops $0.0282 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. One TenX token can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000427 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Upbit and LATOKEN. TenX has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.02528998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TenX

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,596,084 tokens. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, Coinrail, Liqui, Kucoin, BigONE, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Neraex, Bithumb, Upbit, Vebitcoin, BitBay, Huobi, Livecoin, COSS, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

