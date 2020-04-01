Terra (LUNA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.91 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Terra has a total market cap of $41.46 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinone. During the last week, Terra has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.02528505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191278 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.