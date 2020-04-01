Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.07.

NYSE TMO traded down $8.40 on Wednesday, hitting $275.20. 1,927,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.80 and a 200 day moving average of $308.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

