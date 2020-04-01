Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Up 6.8% in March

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,628,400 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,893,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,651,000 after buying an additional 3,515,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,362,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 768,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 352,434 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $19,943,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 473,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 277,091 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,432. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

