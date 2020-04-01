THORChain Price Tops $0.0755 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $636,113.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.02530364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00192404 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,358,480 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

