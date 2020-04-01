Thore Cash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Thore Cash has a market cap of $29,875.43 and approximately $28,934.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00598103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008424 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

