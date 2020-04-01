ThoreNext Price Tops $2.71 on Top Exchanges (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $58.64 million and approximately $20,279.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can now be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00040887 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. During the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.02533208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00192176 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin.

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

