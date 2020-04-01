Thunder Token (TT) Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $17.91 million and $2.87 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.04590147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016073 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010827 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

