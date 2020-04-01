Time New Bank Hits Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $328,631.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex and OTCBTC. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.02528505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191278 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, Binance, C2CX, OTCBTC, Huobi, Bibox, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

