TouchCon Price Tops $0.0036 (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TouchCon has a total market capitalization of $364,314.02 and $1,470.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Mercatox.

TouchCon Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

