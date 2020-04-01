Travala.com (AVA) Price Tops $0.14

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $281,060.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,383,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,517,117 tokens. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

