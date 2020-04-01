Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 120.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

TRMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 132,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,266. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

