Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,127,400 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 27th total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of TRVN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 29,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,880. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TRVN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 215,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

