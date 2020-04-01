Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,625,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 27th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,521.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Trimble by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. 1,221,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

