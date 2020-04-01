Trollcoin Hits Market Cap of $117,867.85 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Trollcoin has a market cap of $117,867.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

