Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,688,200 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 27th total of 7,320,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Tronox news, Director Ilan Kaufthal purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 15.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 10.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 303,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 399,679 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $686.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.42. Tronox has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.71 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

