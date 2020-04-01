TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $194,940.39 and approximately $9,821.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.02528998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

