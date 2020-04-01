TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $541.71 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. TrueUSD has a market cap of $136.60 million and approximately $541.71 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, HitBTC, Upbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.02528998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 136,463,653 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Koinex, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Zebpay, IDEX, Kyber Network, HitBTC, WazirX, Bitso, HBUS and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

