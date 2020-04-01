TrustVerse (TRV) Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $26,147.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.55 or 0.04552824 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00065383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036948 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015109 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010238 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003421 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

