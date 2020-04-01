TT International Sells 4,327 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TT International decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,153 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.1% of TT International’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TT International’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $30,079,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $5,498,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,337,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,199,400. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Nomura boosted their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

