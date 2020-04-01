TTC Price Tops $0.0206 on Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. TTC has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $361,623.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and Upbit. Over the last week, TTC has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 871,038,434 coins and its circulating supply is 414,013,278 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

