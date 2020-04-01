Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 148.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,867 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

In related news, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

