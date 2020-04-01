Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.0607 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $1,027.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

