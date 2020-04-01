UGAS (UGAS) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.04454075 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036894 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010268 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003426 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

