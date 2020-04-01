UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

UNF stock traded down $9.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.63. The company had a trading volume of 167,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,965. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $74,759.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

