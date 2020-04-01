United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,361,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 27th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Colony Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

URI traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,732. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.