United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 193.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,966 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of United States Steel worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $998.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.98. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

