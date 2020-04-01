Unobtanium Trading Up 18.6% This Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $52.78 or 0.00797206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Unobtanium has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $935.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.25 or 0.03386881 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000610 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,927 coins. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

