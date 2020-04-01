Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00006083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Exrates and Livecoin. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $4.69 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000741 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.04439966 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00066252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037046 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010230 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003438 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Livecoin, Exrates, IDAX, TOPBTC and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

