USD Coin Price Tops $1.01 (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00016184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, FCoin, CPDAX and OKEx. USD Coin has a total market cap of $691.64 million and approximately $725.48 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.02091856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00078898 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 692,900,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,954,637 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, CPDAX, Crex24, SouthXchange, Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, Korbit, FCoin, Hotbit, OKEx, Kucoin and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

