Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,504,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,509,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

